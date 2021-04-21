The new Mexican Electronic Passport

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- This year, the 2021 Mexican electronic passport will become digital and will include a chip and will begin operating throughout the country, including Yucatán, from next September 15.

The objective of the new modality will be to speed up the process of entering other countries, as well as guaranteeing the protection of travelers’ data. In addition, this practice will greatly reduce physical contact.

The Mexican electronic passport 2021, will be developed with a microprocessor that will be able to store a photo, biometric data and the main information of the user.

The traveler’s digital signature will also be visible, which will allow the validity of the document in any country.

The Thales Group company will be responsible for designing and issuing these documents. The institution works for countries such as Australia, the United States and various European nations where they already use the digital passport.

Passport valid for 5 years

According to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the digital passport will be valid for five years, from the moment of issuance.

It is not yet clear what the requirements will be to process the digital passport, but it is expected that they will be similar to those of the physical passport.

