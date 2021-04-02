The Mérida Centenario Zoo reopens with the arrival of 140 thousand visitors

The Mérida Centenario Zoo is back for Semana Santa.
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- More than 140 thousand people have gone to the Mérida Centenario Zoo since its reopening. As part of the easter holidays, and the commemoration of Good Friday, this April 2 the Centenario Zoo will be closed.
And it is that they do it out of respect for the religious ceremony, but also as a mechanism to prevent the spread of infections.
Although everyone is taking the necessary measures when entering the park and during their tour of it, municipal authorities preferred to give a break this April 2.
In this regard, and according to statements made with a local television channel, Iber Rodríguez, head of the park department, declared that over these months they have received more than 100,000 people.
“We have to date, a total of 140 thousand people in total that the park has received since its reopening,” he reported.
For now, the Centenario has not reached the degree of affluence and overcrowding that it used to before the pandemic, but more than 140 thousand visitors are good enough to generate a significant economic spill.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
