The identity of the woman found dead in Mérida park is still unknown

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 20, 2021).- According to the police report, the staff of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) could not determine the age, cause of death or the lifeless time of the corpse found in the west of Mérida last Friday 16th, due to the advanced state of decomposition in which it was found .
As is known, the body was found in a park in the Paseos de Opichén subdivision Friday afternoon. Residents of the area were the ones who notified the authorities of the finding.
The agents of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) went to the place and cordoned off the area to preserve the scene and prevent it from being contaminated, later the Criminalistics and Expert Services experts began with the corresponding fieldwork, carried out the preliminary observation of the site and defined the most appropriate access route so as not to alter the conditions of the area and the objects found there, later the Semefo staff was in charge of lifting the corpse.
According to the result of the necropsy, the state of decomposition in which the body was found did not allow the cause of death to be determined, however, the skeletal remains did not show traces of injuries with a knife or sharp weapon, it was not possible to determine the age either.
The authorities have no reports of missing persons in the area, nor have people come forward to try to recognize the body.
It is worth mentioning that the respective investigation folder was opened, and the inquiries continue.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
