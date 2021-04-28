The candidacy of William Pérez Cabrera (PRI) in Kanasín, Yucatán is withdrawn by electoral authorities

Mèrida, Yuc., April 28, 2021, (LA JORNADA).- The General Counsel of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (Iepac) of Yucatán, decided to cancel the candidacy for mayor of the municipality of Kanasín to the PRI member William Pérez Cabrera, accused of committing political violence based on gender.
Pérez Cabrera is a licensed mayor of Kanasín, a Yucatecan municipality located right next to Mérida, the state capital, and he is seeking his first reelection.
However, the Movimiento Ciudadano and Morena political parties, as well as the Collective Agenda for Women for Substantive Equality in Yucatán, recently presented the legal appeal against the candidate after, last year, his case was referred to the State Electoral Court of Yucatán (IEEY) —the highest authority in resolving electoral cases in the state for political violence against the then municipal trustee, Xóchitl Delgado.
“It seems that the promoting political parties are more concerned with winning the elections in court and not at the polls,” said the PRI in a video posted on their social networks.
“We will defend this candidacy to the last consequences because it belongs to the people of Kanasín who once gave me the confidence to serve them. I will defend my electoral political rights, but above all, I will defend the right of citizens to choose freely ”, Pérez Cabrera stated.
Now, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) will have to present a new candidate within 48 hours before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sectur and the government of Yucatán will redesign Tianguis Turístico 2021 concept
During the WTTC summit, the governor.
-
How do illegal real estate dispossession networks operate in Yucatán and Quintana Roo?
In the case of Yucatán, a.
-
140-year sentence for the kidnappers and murderers of a Yucatecan businessman from El Cuyo
Mèrida, Yuc., April 28, 2021, (YUCATAN).-.
-
Man who killed Rodolfo the dog in Sinaloa to preventive prison
SINALOA, (April 28, 2021).- After a.
-
Mexican Navy rescues fisherman injured on high seas in Yucatan
Progreso, Yucatàn, April 28, 2021, (EL.
-
Yucatecan Astronomer Eddie Salazar Gamboa designated Distinguished Teacher 2021
Mérida, Yucatán, April 28, 2021, (YUCATAN.
-
Huge alligator invades soccer practice in Florida (VIDEO)
In footage shared on social media,.
-
Work in synergy, key in the management of the pandemic and the recovery of tourism (Mauricio Vila Dosal)
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 28, 2021).-.
-
Ciudad Caucel stalker caught on video gets arrested by SSP agents
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (April 28, 2021)- The.
-
Opposition celebrates withdrawal of Salgado and Morón candidacies
The opposition parties PRI and PRD.
Leave a Comment