The candidacy of William Pérez Cabrera (PRI) in Kanasín, Yucatán is withdrawn by electoral authorities

Mèrida, Yuc., April 28, 2021, (LA JORNADA).- The General Counsel of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (Iepac) of Yucatán, decided to cancel the candidacy for mayor of the municipality of Kanasín to the PRI member William Pérez Cabrera, accused of committing political violence based on gender.

Pérez Cabrera is a licensed mayor of Kanasín, a Yucatecan municipality located right next to Mérida, the state capital, and he is seeking his first reelection.

However, the Movimiento Ciudadano and Morena political parties, as well as the Collective Agenda for Women for Substantive Equality in Yucatán, recently presented the legal appeal against the candidate after, last year, his case was referred to the State Electoral Court of Yucatán (IEEY) —the highest authority in resolving electoral cases in the state for political violence against the then municipal trustee, Xóchitl Delgado.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of downtown Mérida

“It seems that the promoting political parties are more concerned with winning the elections in court and not at the polls,” said the PRI in a video posted on their social networks.

“We will defend this candidacy to the last consequences because it belongs to the people of Kanasín who once gave me the confidence to serve them. I will defend my electoral political rights, but above all, I will defend the right of citizens to choose freely ”, Pérez Cabrera stated.

Now, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) will have to present a new candidate within 48 hours before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch.

