The body of a woman who disappeared four months ago in Timucuy, Yucatán was found

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- After four months of being missing the remains of Mirna Ravell, 61 years old, were found on Thursday, April 1st, in a rural site next to the town of Timucuy.

According to the information collected, a woodcutter went into the undergrowth to obtain some dry wood that could be taken home to cook food, but instead, he found some human bones, so he returned to the town to make the report to the municipal police, who went to the place and found the remains that belong to the woman who disappeared since December 26, 2020.

A son of the now-deceased identified a garment, consisting of a hipil, and gold teeth in the skull that belonged to his mother, who suffered from her mental health at the time of her disappearance.

The remains were picked up by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Timucuy is located 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of Merida (INEGI)

On December 26 of last year, Mirna Ravell left her home in the town of Timucuy, her relatives reported her disappearance and the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Police conducted a search with trained dogs and drones for several days, but without positive results.

At that time, on December 29, the authorities launched the Alba Protocol to locate her, a mechanism that is activated when a person over 60 years of age with a physical or intellectual disability goes missing.

This type of alert is also activated in case of a pregnant woman that goes missing, or when the circumstances in which the disappearance occurred put her in a situation of imminent danger.

