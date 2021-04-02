The body of a woman who disappeared four months ago in Timucuy, Yucatán was found

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- After four months of being missing the remains of Mirna Ravell, 61 years old, were found on Thursday, April 1st, in a rural site next to the town of Timucuy.
According to the information collected, a woodcutter went into the undergrowth to obtain some dry wood that could be taken home to cook food, but instead, he found some human bones, so he returned to the town to make the report to the municipal police, who went to the place and found the remains that belong to the woman who disappeared since December 26, 2020.
A son of the now-deceased identified a garment, consisting of a hipil, and gold teeth in the skull that belonged to his mother, who suffered from her mental health at the time of her disappearance.
The remains were picked up by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service of the State Attorney General’s Office.
On December 26 of last year, Mirna Ravell left her home in the town of Timucuy, her relatives reported her disappearance and the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Police conducted a search with trained dogs and drones for several days, but without positive results.
At that time, on December 29, the authorities launched the Alba Protocol to locate her, a mechanism that is activated when a person over 60 years of age with a physical or intellectual disability goes missing.
This type of alert is also activated in case of a pregnant woman that goes missing, or when the circumstances in which the disappearance occurred put her in a situation of imminent danger.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vaccination of older adults begins in Mérida on April 6th
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- From.
-
AMLO’s son criticized for spending thousands of dollars on Aspen, Colorado snow skiing vacation
Carolyn Adams, wife of José Ramón.
-
Archaeological zones of Campeche will be open to the public during the Easter Holidays
Photo: (Yucatán a la mano) Campeche,.
-
Wedding Tourism is gaining strength in Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (April 02, 2021).- Wedding.
-
Quintana Roo tax on foreigners took effect April 1st
The tax took effect this Thursday,.
-
The Mérida Centenario Zoo reopens with the arrival of 140 thousand visitors
The Mérida Centenario Zoo is back.
-
Roundabouts on Paseo Montejo with a new road design.
The Justo Sierra monument’s roundabout, the.
-
“Fatal accident due to human error” – Xenses by Grupo Xcaret.
QUINTANA ROO Mexico (Grupo Xcaret) –.
-
Mauricio Vila and Renan Barrera inaugurate Vehicular Overpass in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- Governor.
-
Ikea to open new store in CDMX on April 8
Mexico City – After a delay in opening.
Leave a Comment