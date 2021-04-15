Texas Governor asks Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as “terrorists”

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, (April 15, 2021).- Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug trafficking organizations as “terrorist organizations.” In a letter that was published in different US media, you can read the request of the Texas governor.
As governor, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels, ‘he writes in the letter.Greg Abbot
This letter was also sent to Vice President Kamala Harris who recently took the reins in bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico.
Governor Abbott’s letter is a reminder of the former Donald Trump to the claim that “the Mexican cartels’ bring terror communities with drug trafficking and arms sales, ” according to comments.
In addition, the official assures that these criminal organizations promote human and sexual trafficking of women and children, this causes them to enrich themselves at the cost of the misery and slavery of migrants.
For several years, Republican governors have tried to lead the Mexican cartels to be considered as “terrorists” by the federal government of the United States.
With this designation, assets and associated or suspected bank accounts could be frozen and it would help the organizations fight from an attack on their finances.
So far there is no response to the letter from the Joe Biden government.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
