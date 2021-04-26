Tesla’s fourth car dealership in Mexico is based in Merida, Yucatan

As you know our Peninsula continues to grow and now with news that has been a boom! not only in Mexico but in Latin America; and it is that TESLA, the Elon Musk company that designs, manufactures, and sells electric cars, components for the propulsion of electric vehicles and domestic batteries, has made Mérida, Yucatán its new headquarters, with the opening of an agency in Prolongación Montejo, in the Grupo Dicas complex.
It was a surprise when Tesla arrived in Mérida, since at the national level it was not published in the media, nor locally, so it gives us a sign of the strong exponential growth of Yucatan.
EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE ARRIVAL OF TESLA MÉRIDA about:blank
# 1 – There are currently three Tesla agencies in Mexico, distributed in the country’s capital and Guadalajara, now a fourth agency is launched based in Mérida, the white city and capital of Yucatán.
# 2 – The headquarters of the Tesla agency in Merida was the Cadillac building until a few weeks ago, however the Cadillac agency moved a few meters from there, giving rise to the new Tesla agency.
# 3 – The intention will be to serve the southeast of Mexico.
# 4 – The electrical load centers are already installed in the agency.
# 5 – There is no opening date for the agency yet.
Source: TYP
