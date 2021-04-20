  • Headlines,
    • Sulfur dioxide from La Soufrière volcano will arrive on the Yucatan Peninsula

    A volcanic ash cloud generated by the eruption of La Soufrière volcano, located on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent is on its way to the peninsula.

    Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 20, 2021).- The volcanic ash cloud caused by the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, located on the Caribbean island of San Vicente, moved through the Atlantic towards the east and could reach the Canary Islands and later the Peninsula.

    La Soufriére erupted this past Friday, April 16, to over more than 5,000 kilometers from Spanish territory, after 40 years without activity and causing the evacuation of some 16,000 people from the island of San Vicente.

    The State Meteorological Agency ( Aemet ) is closely monitoring the evolution of the volcanic ash cloud . “From the Aemet Canarias Prediction and Surveillance Group we monitor the evolution of the Soufrière volcanic ash cloud,” said the agency through social networks.

    In addition, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) predicts that the drift of the sulfur cloud will reach North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula this Wednesday, April 14.

