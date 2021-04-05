Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

DALLAS (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August.
Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland.
According to the document, which was dated Friday, Haak exposed his genitals in acts that began, continued and ended while flight 6607 on Aug. 10 was in the air. The document did not indicate the circumstances and who might have witnessed the incident.
A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.
The airline spokeswoman said Haak left the airline before the company was aware of the incident. Since learning of it, she said, Southwest cooperated with investigators.
It could not be determined if Haak has a lawyer.
Source: AP
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Proud Boys member, brother held without bond for alleged Capitol riot involvement
A member of the Proud Boys.
-
Mural in memory of Victoria was vandalized in Tulum
Tulum, Quinatana Roo, (April 05, 2021).-.
-
Grupo Xcaret would file a lawsuit against the father of minor killed by water filter
Cancun, Quinatana Roo, (April 05, 2021).-.
-
Coppel Valladolid employee is fired for “touching” a client
Valladolid, Yucatán, (April 05, 2021).- After.
-
Oaxaca artisans denounce plagiarism of their creations
Oaxaca, Mexico (April 05, 2021).- Through.
-
Yucatan Lions want to welcome fans at the Kukulcán stadium for the next season
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 05, 2021).- Two.
-
Yucatán is among the 21 Mexican states with feminicide and sexual crime attention agencies
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 05, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Moderate arrival of sargassum in the next two weeks forecast for Quintana Roo
Currently, the attention strategy is focused.
-
60 dolphins and other fish species found dead on African beaches
At least 60 dolphins and several.
-
India registers a record of more than 100,000 infections in 24 hours
India registers for the first time.
Leave a Comment