Sectur and the government of Yucatán will redesign Tianguis Turístico 2021 concept

During the WTTC summit, the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, explained that one of the changes will be the application of Covid-19 tests to attendees.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, April 27, 2021, (MILENIO).- Faced with the changes required by the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Yucatán and the Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur), will carry out a redesign of the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021, based on establishing adequate health and hygiene protocols.

During the summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English), the governor of the state, Mauricio Vila, detailed that one of the changes will be the application of covid-19 detection tests to the attendees. “What we are doing is redesigning the Tianguis, adapting it to the new protocols, with the new needs we have,” said the official.

Vila mentioned that during the WTTC summit he has met with the head of the Sectur, Miguel Torruco Marqués, to work on how all the health protocols will be carried out and established.

“It is not the same to organize a Tourist Tianguis without a pandemic. We will surely have protocols very similar to the WTTC Summit,” said the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila.

Derived from the coronavirus pandemic, the Mérida Tourist Tianguis was canceled in March of last year, with the new date being September 2021.

“The main redesign is the application of health protocols that allow for a successful meeting and that take care of the health of the attendees,” said the state official.

Me reuní con @TorrucoTurismo, titular de @SECTUR_mx para dialogar sobre estrategias y proyectos que impulsen el turismo en #Yucatán, reactivando nuestra economía y generando empleos para los yucatecos. pic.twitter.com/9EhaTZp7GM — Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) April 26, 2021

I met with @TorrucoTurismo, head of @SECTUR_mx to discuss strategies and projects that promote tourism in # Yucatán, reactivating our economy and generating employment for the Yucatecans. Mauricio Vila Dosal

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments