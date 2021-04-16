San Felipe, the colorful town in Yucatán

San Felipe, Yucatán, (April 16, 2021).- “To walk through its beautiful streets is to walk among colors”, yes, we are talking about San Felipe, in the state of Yucatan, a fishing town that still keeps its traditions and customs alive, such as its wooden houses painted in cheerful tones.

Its streets reflect a true rainbow and the hospitality of its people makes you feel at home.

“Well, this of the wooden houses, is the best house, because they are very fresh.” Herminia López, a neighbor of San Felipe.

Located about 155 kilometers from Mérida , the municipality of San Felipe is one of the few well-known places, where time seems to stop.

The first settlers came to this place two centuries ago and today, as then, the main engine of the port continues to be the movement of boats and nets .

“When I started fishing, about 25 years ago, there were few boats and quite a few fished back then, now there are many” Efrén Tuz, fisherman.

In addition to the colors of the houses , in San Felipe it is mandatory to take a tour of the estuary , fresh water that meets the sea, the mangrove area and an almost deserted beach .

“It is like a small island that separates us from the town.” Norla Vargas, tourist.

From the Malecón , where according to local legend the Spaniards buried the jewels stolen from a cemetery of Mayan lords, the fishing boats that cross the estuary that surrounds the town leave to take you to the beach.

On the tour they can also take you to observe crocodiles and many other species of seabirds ; But if there is something that you cannot miss in San Felipe , it is the sunset , of the oases that are still to be discovered in Yucatan .

