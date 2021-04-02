Roundabouts on Paseo Montejo with a new road design.

The Justo Sierra monument’s roundabout, the Felipe Carrillo Puerto’s, and the Montejo’s monument have a new road design.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The State Institute of Mobility and Urban Territorial Development (Imdut) pointed out that this work is helping to improve vehicular flow, as they serve to order the transit of all users.

Likewise, they are essential to reduce pedestrian crossing times and avoid road events during the interaction and coexistence of motorized and non-motorized vehicle users.

In a press release, they point out that in the Justo Sierra monument’s traffic circle, reflective buoys were placed. The formation of medians with earth and garden, signage with paint and vertical signage for the “bicycle crossing” and for people with disabilities, the intervention in sidewalks, ramps, and garrisons with white paint and the application of thermoplastic paint on pavement, green, yellow and white stripes and green paint on bike lanes.

In addition to the Justo Sierra traffic circle elements, the Montejo traffic circle will be equipped with bicycle parking, public transportation and tourist transportation stops, and parking spaces for vehicles.

In addition to the above, there will be vertical signage with the legends “Start bicycle lane,” “End bicycle lane,” and “Cycle crossing,” and paint will distinguish the lane with bicycle lane preference.

As was done in the recently completed traffic circle at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto monument, before the start of the physical work, orange cones were tested to ensure the proposed design’s efficiency.

“The cones are temporary tools that serve to mark the sites where the bike lanes, the islands with vegetation, and all the new signage will be, so they were removed when the work was completed, and the areas are already enabled for operation,” said Aref Karam Espósitos, director of Imdut.

The official explained that the new road infrastructure would order the circulation to avoid the chaos of our roads, respecting pedestrians and cyclists, establishing and promoting alternative means of transportation, providing security to those who use these means, respecting the natural environment, and favoring universal accessibility.

Recently, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, toured the first section of this emblematic avenue of the Cycle Path Infrastructure Plan, with which 71.7 kilometers will be built.

This project, it was indicated, contributes to reorganize the public space, currently dominated by motorized transport, providing greater safety to those who travel on foot or by bicycle.

Aref Karam Espósitos, director of the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut), stated that with the new road design of two continuous lanes and the integration of the intelligent traffic light system, mobility in this area will be more efficient, will reduce crossing times for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and will reduce the risk of traffic accidents. “The new road infrastructure will have a positive impact on society, not only in terms of health but also on Merida’s mobility, making it more efficient and economical to move around the city,” the statement said.

