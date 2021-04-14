RIP Adrián Manzanilla Lagos, Tulum’s Municipal Public Services Director

According to relatives, the death of Adrián Manzanilla Lagos was due to a heart condition
On Tuesday, April 13th, Adrián Manzanilla Lagos, who served as director of Tulum’s Municipal Public Services, passed away.
The news transcended on social networks and was confirmed by Tulum’s municipal president Víctor Mas Tah, who expressed his condolences to the family of his collaborator.
According to people close to the official, he suffered a heart attack on Saturday, April 10th, and although it had been reported that he was stable, his death was announced on Tuesday morning.
Adrian Manzanilla Lagos was a long-time civil servant in the public service of the municipalities of Solidaridad and Tulum. In the latter he was director of Public Services, the same position he held in Solidaridad in 2010, where he also served as director of Maintenance and Urban Cleaning in 2016.
The Yucatan Times sends its sincere condelences to his family and friends. RIP Adrian Manzanilla Lagos.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
