Restaurant catches fire in Plaza Altabrisa

Merida, Yucatàn, (April 22, 2021).- An outbreak of fire occurred this morning at the Fuddruckers restaurant premises, in Plaza Altabrisa, where firefighters from the SSP and even an ambulance were mobilized.

Fortunately the employees were able to control the fire and everything was just a good scare.

The incident occurred today April 22, a few minutes ago and the manager of the establishment, upon seeing the flames, contacted the emergency number 9-1-1

Employees quickly mobilized and managed to control the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Fuddruckers is located inside Plaza Altabrisa. The outbreak of fire was caused by a short circuit in an emergency lamp.

Source: Yucatàn Ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







