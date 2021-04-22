Restaurant catches fire in Plaza Altabrisa

Merida, Yucatàn, (April 22, 2021).- An outbreak of fire occurred this morning at the Fuddruckers restaurant premises, in Plaza Altabrisa, where firefighters from the SSP and even an ambulance were mobilized.
Fortunately the employees were able to control the fire and everything was just a good scare.
The incident occurred today April 22, a few minutes ago and the manager of the establishment, upon seeing the flames, contacted the emergency number 9-1-1
Employees quickly mobilized and managed to control the fire with a fire extinguisher.
Fuddruckers is located inside Plaza Altabrisa. The outbreak of fire was caused by a short circuit in an emergency lamp.
Source: Yucatàn Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The United States has no interest in extending “Sembrando Vida” to Central America
Reforestation and climate change programs such.
-
Morena representative accused of sexual abuse offers money to the victim’s mother (AUDIO)
In the audio, deputy Benjamín Saúl.
-
Morena’s candidate arrested for shooting waiters in a restaurant in CDMX
When he was arrested, Aldo Sánchez.
-
Maya Train suspension divides Indigenous community in Xpujil, Campeche
Like many of the villages in.
-
Tekax: 38 families affected by the rains
Procivy staff immediately moved to the.
-
Back to classes in Campeche, with lack of educational personnel
Campeche, Camp., April 22, 2021, (MILENIO).-.
-
In Mèxico, nine minors disappear every day: REDIM
At the national level, Quintana Roo.
-
Representative of Morena accused of abusing a minor is released for having jurisdiction
Authorities indicated that if it is.
-
Mérida US Consulate delivers support material and equipment
The Consulate delivers support material and.
-
AMLO’s administration removes private competition against PEMEX
Mexico’s lower house of Congress on.
Leave a Comment