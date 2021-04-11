Repairs on Merida’s “Paso Deprimido” about to begin.

Interim Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro assures that the City Hall is reviewing the results of the call for bids for the “Paso deprimido” (the underpass) works, which should have begun on Monday, the 5th of April.

MERIDA Yucatan (Bulletin) – The mayor indicated that very soon, the name of the company that will carry out the works, which will begin “imminently in the next few days,” will be revealed.

“We are reviewing. We have just had a meeting with personnel from Public Works, Treasury, Comptroller’s Office, and the secretary of the Comuna, to evaluate the procedure,” he explained. “We see what the conditions are at this moment. I would not like to give you more information until we have certain confirmations, but the process is taking its course,” the mayor added.

Ruz Castro added that they are already finishing the process and evaluating the result, and shortly they will be announcing the company that will be in charge of the work.

The interim municipal president assured that the work would not exceed 75 working days. This is one of the aspects emphasized in the call since the disabling of this road structure for several months has been causing severe traffic problems in the area during rush hour.

“Some preliminary works are being done at the site so that the company assigned to start the works will do such inadequate conditions,” he emphasized.

“The winning company will have to deliver the work in 75 days. This is the condition to be fulfilled. We are evaluating the results of the call to determine what is appropriate”, he reiterated.

At the beginning of the last week of last March, the City Hall launched the call for bids for the rehabilitation works of the “Paso deprimido,” and a start date of Monday, April 5 had been set for the same. Since then, it was stipulated that the works could not exceed a maximum term of 75 calendar days for their completion.

It was also established that the companies participating in the bidding should have experience, machinery, and the technical, human, administrative, and fiscal resources found in the call for bids.

Interested companies had until Friday, March 26, to register; apparently, there had already been a day’s visit to the construction site and a clarification meeting.

On March 31, proposals were received, and the name of the company that will carry out the work was supposed to be announced on April 3, which has not happened so far.

As we have reported, after last year’s hurricane season, historical volumes of rainfall were recorded, which consequently increased the level of the water table.

This caused serious damage to the distributor road located at the Glorieta de la Paz, at Prolongación Paseo de Montejo and Circuito Colonias.

The flooding of the distributor road caused it to remain inoperative for almost nine months (it was open from August to September, until October, with the passage of hurricane “Delta,” when it was again inoperative) –

Surface elevation

The Engineers and Architects Associations of Yucatan, consulted by the City Council of Merida, concluded that the most viable alternative for this distributor’s rehabilitation was to reconfigure its structure by raising the lower bearing surface by 1.5 meters.

Collateral effect

With this measure, the height of the distributor is reduced from 5.16 meters to 3.66 meters. This, as a collateral effect, will restrict the circulation of urban buses through this distributor road.

