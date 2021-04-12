Renowned Yucatecan radio news anchorman Arcadio Huchim dies in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- The renowned Yucatecan radio news achorman Arcadio Huchim Ascencio died yesterday Sunday 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. after losing the battle to COVID-19.
Huchim was the main news anchorman for Grupo Rivas morning radio newscast for several years, with his particular style.
“Arcadio en la Radio” was the name of the program that he conducted through the frequencies of the aforementioned radio company. In life, he was considered one of the best voices in Yucatán. He was a declaimer and a political analyst.
He was the creator of phrases that became colloquial among his audience: The sun has already risen, it was one of his favorites lines. Also: the sun is “chuculuc“, a word invented by him to refer to the fact that the sun was half off.
Huchim Ascencio remained hospitalized at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) after catching the coronavirus and received care for several weeks, but unfortunately, he could not recover.
With his departure, the Yucatecan radio industry is in mourning as one of the voices that for many years was a generator of opinion is silenced.
Rest in peace Arcadio Huchim.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
