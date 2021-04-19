Renán Barrera is committed to supporting ‘freestyle’ in case of re-election

Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- From the City Council we will promote a Mérida with more cultural and artistic expressions where the young people of the municipality can manifest themselves through different musical genres, said the PAN candidate for mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha.

“For me, it is essential that we have this type of forum, where young people can express themselves, in addition to also paying for them to lead a healthy life and away from addictions,” he said.

The PAN candidate pointed out the above during the “Freestyle Exhibition Battles”, which took place at the Forum Mayan Hall.

Barrera Concha assured that during his next administration he will continue to support new talents in art and urban culture, a discipline that is gaining strength in the municipality, among the Yucatecan youth.

“I want to tell you that you have all the support of the next administration so that we have hip-hop in Maya at different venues, such as the Parque de las Américas, in the Parque de la Alemán, in the Cultural Center” Olimpo “, in the Cultural Center of the South, in the Municipal Center of Dance and all municipal spaces, places where they can hold tournaments or forums to make their presentations, ”he said.

Today, the youth of Mérida is ready to express themselves artistically, not to divide, but to unite and preside together a better Mérida. One more Mérida that unites us all, he remarked.

In the “Battle of Freestyle” rappers Hamsta, Cortéz, Rappech, and Jocra MRG participated in two rounds with the themes Empoderamiento Juvenil (Reach your dreams, leadership and have confidence in yourself) and Más Mérida (It’s a better city, It’s more than the good and Renán ally of youth). Beatboxer Emilio López also performed.

The event was attended by the candidates for council members Álvaro Cetina Puerto, Ricardo Ascencio Maldonado, Rafael Rodríguez Méndez, Paulina Peniche Rodríguez, Raúl Escalante Aguilar and Celia Rivas Rodríguez.

