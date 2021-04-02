Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic put travel plans on hold for many, but destinations once closed to foreign tourists are ready to welcome back those who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

As more needles land in arms and certain restrictions are relaxed, lovers of travel are eager to get out and see the world again.

Still, public health experts have advised Americans — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to limit all non-essential travel.

“I think people have taken advantage of what they perceived as a relative paucity of cases, a relative lull in where we were, to take advantage of their time of spring break, of holiday travel,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House press briefing this week. “I would just sort of reiterate the recommendations from CDC, saying please limit travel to essential travel for the time being.”

As of March 31, more than 54 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

Those vaccinated should quarantine after international travel and are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the U.S, regardless of if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot.

Here’s are countries open to fully vaccinated travelers as of March 31:

Belize

The small Caribbean nation is accepting all vaccinated travelers, so long as they can produce an official vaccination card showing their second dose was administered at least two weeks before travel, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Those who can prove they are vaccinated are exempt from the country’s negative COVID test requirement. All other tourists ages 5 and older must return a negative test result to enter Belize.

Travelers are also encouraged to download and complete the Belize Health App within 72 hours of arrival.

The country is under a Level 3 travel advisory, meaning tourists should reconsider travel.

