Quintana Roo tax on foreigners took effect April 1st

The tax took effect this Thursday, April 1st
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 02, 2021).- The Ministry of Finance and Planning (SEFIPLAN), through the Tax Administration, Service of Quintana Roo (SATQ), announced that as of this Thursday, April 1, the payment of a new entry tax for foreign tourists who come to the state on vacation went into effect.
Through the website visitax.gob.mx foreign tourists can make the payment for 224 pesos before and/or during their stay. The proof of payment must be downloaded to later show it at the airport before departure. In case of not having done it in advance, they will receive assistance at the airport to do it at the time of departure.
Rodrigo Díaz Robledo, director of the SATQ, reported that around 600 million pesos per year will be collected through this new tax.
