Quintana Roo State Police takes control of Tulum

The SSP of Quintana Roo announced that they took control of the Tulum Municipal Police, “due to the constant and intolerant acts of abuse and poorly applied procedures and protocols.”
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 12, 2021).- Through a message shared on social networks, The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of Quintana Roo pointed out that the Single Command agreement in the municipality occurred after the Municipal Police of Tulum exceeded “the limits of its action in the legal sphere and unrestricted respect for human rights”. A Single Command of the state will take control of the corporation.
The SSP also detailed that a group of 30 municipal police officers from Tulum were sent to the State Academy of Public Security, in Chetumal, in order to receive a specialization course called “Police legal and technical performance”, with a curricular structure of police discipline and physical conditioning.
Other topics they will be studying are police tactics, police psychology, and forensic medicine.
“The objective is that the participant can be able to make correct use of the legal instruments under national and international standards of human rights when dealing with a detainee, rational use of force and attention to the victims, as well as apply good police practices at the time of the arrest”, reported the SSP.
Source: Animal Político
