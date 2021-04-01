Quintana Roo: Southern tourist destinations are at the top of reservations

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 01, 2021).- In this Semana Santa 2021, the hotel rooms of the tourist destinations of Mahahual and Bacalar in Quintana Roo are at the top of reservations, the best time of the year for national tourism without a doubt.

Gerardo Pérez Zafra, representative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), in Mahahual, specified that 240 of the 400 rooms are already reserved from Thursday to Sunday, that is, the 60% allowed by the state epidemiological risk traffic light.

The business leader explained that there are four days of the Mayor Week of the week in which families from Quintana Roo and even from neighboring states such as Yucatán and Campeche are expected; also of Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, among others.

“We are already at the top with the reservations of the rooms, already sold out, we have everything full as far as we are allowed by the authorities, of the 24 hotels that we represent, the rooms are already reserved and ready to serve vacationers with sanitary measures,” said Gerardo Pérez Zafra.

The hoteliers are satisfied with the response of the public to Mahahual, which has been demonstrated by having set aside the stay for up to three nights and four days to enjoy the beaches and the sun.

He recalled that last year the holiday period was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year the scenario changed favorably, so the stage of economic recovery continues in the south.

With regard to Bacalar, 50% of reservations are reported for the thousand available hotel rooms, mainly in the coastal area, although they are also expected to be sold out no later than today because the “Laguna de Los Siete Colores” is one of the favorites.

At the time, Bertha Medina Núñez de Cáceres, president of the Association of Hotels of the Center and South of Quintana Roo, commented that Easter would bring great benefits to the hotel sector and proof of this is that reservations were made and stressed that they should be respect health measures to prevent coronavirus infections.







