Quintana Roo returns to orange at the epidemiological traffic light

Cancun, Q. R. (April 30, 2021).- “From next May 3 to 9, the epidemiological traffic light in Quintana Roo will go back to orange due to the increase in the rate of infections”, reported Governor Carlos Joaquín.

“The increase in infections leads us to go back to the color orange. This is an urgent call to the people of Quintana Roo to raise their guard. The relaxation will bring a greater number of infections and deaths,” said the governor.

He explained that in the north zone of Quintana Roo the contagion rate is 1.5 while in the south zone it is 2.

He stressed that the Benito Juárez municipality, on whom the state traffic light largely depends, had an increase of 14 percent in the number of cases, therefore “we must apply strict programs in Benito Juárez that allow us to reduce the contagion curve.”

The governor announced four measures that will be strictly enforced as of Monday, May 3.

First, apply more tests and vaccines. The government should increase the number of tests in priority areas and make vaccination schedules easier. Employers must apply tests to their workers, allow them to apply vaccines, and encourage the use of habits. Citizens must allow rapid tests and vaccinations according to their age range.

Second, implement an emerging sanitation program in transportation and public spaces. The government will carry out sanitation actions in offices, public spaces and review transportation concessions so that sanitation is carried out in them. Businesswomen and businessmen, carry out a sanitation campaign in transport units, spaces, and work places.

Third, meetings will be monitored. The government will supervise and review parties, events, and campaigns to verify the use of habits. Employers, respect the capacity and what the traffic light marks and allows at parties and events. Citizens, stay home as long as possible, refrain from participating in parties, events, and mass events.

And as a fourth point is to strengthen the health bubble program. The government will install filters, mobility will be restricted and the presence of young people in yellow vests and caps will be strengthened. Employers collaborate with full compliance with the protocols.

Citizens must respect the indications given in filters and sanitary bubbles. Citizens, wash their hands frequently, use gel, wear a mask permanently and well and make it mandatory in public spaces.

During the Citizen Connection program, which was transmitted by the Quintana Roo Social Communication System and the networks of the General Coordination of Communication, the governor of Quintana Roo expressed that without a doubt we need to reduce mobility in cities and that must be with the will of all and all.

“Any setback in the measures and responsibility to take care of ourselves will cause infections to go up, with more hospital occupation and that would get us into trouble,” the governor conlcuded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments