Polito, one of the creators of the “Marquesitas” dies at 53

After several months of fighting throat cancer, Sergio Mena Sánchez, better known as Polito, died on Tuesday, April 6th, at the age of 53.

Polito was the grandson of the creators of the marquesitas, Mr. Vicente Mena Muñoz (the first Polito) and Mrs. Carmita Mendoza Sabido.

His father was Mario Leopoldo Mena Mendoza and his mother Mrs. Genny Sánchez, with whom he continued the tradition of making the famous marquesitas in the stall located at the door of the church in Barrio de Santiago, the place where their family business began.

In September 2020, a cancerous tumor was detected in Polito’s throat. Family and friends organized various activities and raffles in order to raise funds for Polito’s treatment.

However, cancer reached his stomach and his health worsened over time, until April 6th, when, unfortunately, Polito passed away at 9 in the morning.

His remains were honored at a funeral home in Merida and will be cremated as his last wish, his sister Guadalupe Medina reported.

The post located in the Santiago neighborhood will continue to operate at the hands of his mother Genny Sánchez and his brother Gaspar Mena, when the current situation due to the pandemic allows it.

Polito will be remembered for providing excellent service and welcoming customers with a great smile and attitude. Rest in peace.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







