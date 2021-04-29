Playball! Baseball is back in Yucatan

Starting this Thursday, April 29, the “Leones de Yucatán” will participate in the Southeast League and the Maya Cup, which will be broadcast on radio, television, and digital platforms.

Mérida, Yuc., (29, 2021).- Baseball is back! The Leones de Yucatán will begin their participation in the Sureste League and Copa Maya this Thursday, April 29, as part of their preparation for the 2021 season of the Professional Mexican Baseball League.

Top prospects, established players, and foreign reinforcements will jump to the field to showcase their talents in 17 preseason games scheduled against the Tigres de Quintana Roo, Piratas de Campeche, and Olmecas de Tabasco.

These exhibition matches will begin on Thursday, April 29th, at 7:00 pm and will take place behind closed doors, however, the great news is that fans will be able to enjoy the 12 games on the radio station La Comadre 98.5 FM, on television by SIPSE TV 8.1, and through the digital platforms of the Leones de Yucatán.

It is worth mentioning that the calendar and the logistics of the games of the Copa Maya, which will take place from May 13 to 16 in Mérida, are subject to changes due to force majeure that may arise due to the health contingency.

Southeast League

April 29 vs Piratas de Campeche, 7:00 p.m., Kukulcán Alamo Park

April 30 vs Piratas de Campeche, 4:00 p.m., Nelson Barrera Stadium

May 1 vs Piratas de Campeche, 7:00 p.m., Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 2 vs Piratas de Campeche, 4:00 p.m., Nelson Barrera Stadium

May 4 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 pm, Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 6 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 pm, Beto Ávila Stadium

May 7 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7:00 p.m., Beto Ávila Stadium

May 8 vs Olmecas de Tabasco, 7 pm, Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 9 vs Olmecas de Tabasco, 7:00 p.m., Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 11 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 p.m., Beto Ávila Stadium

May 12 vs Piratas de Campeche, 7 pm, Kukulcán Alamo Park

Mayan Cup

May 13 vs Piratas de Campeche, 12 noon, Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 14 vs Olmecas de Tabasco, 7:00 p.m., Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 15 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 p.m., Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 16 vs. rival and time to be defined, Parque Kukulcán Alamo

Preparation

May 18 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 pm, Kukulcán Alamo Park

May 19 vs Tigres de Quintana Roo, 7 pm, Kukulcán Alamo Park.

