Pfizer’s first fake vaccines in Mexico

MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- In Mexico, health authorities have identified the first cases of false versions of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, the report says that the doses were sold and applied in Nuevo León, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

¡Información Importante! sobre la vacuna de Pfizer/BioNTech para COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/l1rxO0WWs5 — Pfizer México (@PfizerMx) January 14, 2021

Important information! about the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19

The company analyzed the vials seized by authorities and confirmed that they contained a fake vaccine. Another similar case was detected in Poland, where the vials contained an anti-wrinkle treatment, but no one there received the doses.

About 80 people at a clinic in Nuevo León received a fake vaccine for a thousand dollars a dose, according to the newspaper. No physical damage was detected.

#Nacional | 💉 Pfizer Inc. detectó en México la venta de vacunas falsas contra COVID-19 que emulan su fórmula desarrollada con BioNTech 🦠https://t.co/eRG54ApnCY — Megalópolis 🇲🇽 (@Megalopolis_MX) April 21, 2021

National | 💉 Pfizer Inc. detected in Mexico the sale of fake vaccines against COVID-19 that emulate its formula developed with BioNTech 🦠

The Secretary of Health of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O, reported that the vials, which had fraudulent labeling, were in beer coolers and had different lot numbers than those that were sent to the state, as well as an incorrect expiration date.

This case joins another in which Mexican authorities in the south of the country detected a fake batch of vaccines against Covid-19 Sputnik V in Campeche.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments