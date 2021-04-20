Pandemic does not affect housing demand in the Riviera Maya: AMPI

Quintana Roo (April 20, 2021).- “Despite the pandemic, the Riviera Maya continues to be one of the preferred destinations in terms of housing demand for national and foreign investors, and so far this year the rental segment has had a considerable peak”, said Francisco Pavón Ochoa, president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI) Playa del Carmen section during the official protest of the 2021 board of directors of this organization.

Pavón Ochoa pointed out that his management will focus on reinforcing the guiding principles of the association: professionalization, training and legal compliance; he recognized the work of his predecessor, Leslie Suaste Ayala and presented to the 2021 council, made up of seven vice presidents, a treasurer and an honor and justice commission.

In an interview, the president of the national AMPI, Pedro Fernández Martínez, assured that 70 percent of the mortgage loans in Mexico emanate from Infonavit, “it is the number one mortgage in Latin America and the number four worldwide. It brings a number of disruptive products so that each Mexican can make their home “.

He accepted that although 80 percent of the housing that the institute offers continues to be of a social nature, it also offers other types of options, more residential and advanced, they offer options to larger lines of credits; now there are schemes where -for example- a foreigner can acquire a mortgage loan in Mexico.

Another remarkable behavior of the real estate sector is that storage is optimized; many premises that were used for offices are now used as housing, “the market is adapting, mixed uses are coming” and the Riviera Maya plays an extremely important role in real estate tourism, he mentioned.

“We are a wonderful offer of gastronomy, tourism, geography, ecotourism, that we offer to the world and we make a very pleasant stay; furthermore, Americans and Canadians find it cheaper to spend more pleasant winters here than those they have in their countries, ”said Fernández Martínez.

He assured that the house will increase in value due to the fact that the materials rise in price every day, but it is still the best investment with greater sustainability to become the heritage of the young people of Mexico.

Finally, he mentioned the case of the Maya Train Project, which will pass through this area and will be “a trigger for the economy that will generate investment, new marketing strategies, and instruments that will help us to continue advancing in the real estate sector, which is unstoppable this year ”.

