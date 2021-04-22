Orión Business Hub is inaugurated in the north of Mérida

Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 22, 2021).- Important investment projects that promote the economic recovery of Yucatán continue to materialize, such as the Orión Business Hub, a modern complex of corporate offices that was inaugurated by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and represented a spill of more than 400 million pesos, as well as the generation of more of 930 jobs during its construction and operation.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Board and Partner of Dutch Inmobiliaria, Joaquín Armando Carrillo Campos, Vila Dosal cut the inaugural ribbon for this new building in the north of the city, which offers the most comfortable and accessible commercial and corporate spaces in the whole of the southeast of the country.

At the event, the secretary of the board and Partner of Dutch Inmobiliaria, José Enrique González Prieto, thanked the Government of Vila Dosal for the support provided to anyone who wants to invest in Yucatán, which is complemented by the climate of security, the correct strategy in the fight against Coronavirus, the legal certainty and the trust that is had in the current state administration.

“Those are just some of the reasons that make us entrepreneurs want to continue working and investing for a better future for Yucatán and for future generations,” said the businessman.

In his message, the Governor stressed that this is a project of Yucatecan investors since it means that they found the right time and conditions to do it in the state, thus generating economic benefits, jobs, and development for the people of Yucatan.

Before the mayor of Mérida Alejandro Ruz Castro, Vila Dosal affirmed that today more than ever investment is needed to generate employment and those who do that are the investors since they are the ones who risk their assets, so the role of the Government is to be a facilitator for that the projects are successful.



The Governor recalled that due to the pandemic situation, in Yucatan, 25 thousand jobs were lost, of which 10 thousand have been recovered, so it is expected that, if this rhythm continues, the full recovery will occur in a year and medium, a panorama that is compared to what happened in 2009 due to influenza, when the recovery lasted 8 years.

In this sense, Vila Dosal pointed out that a sign of the positive dynamics that are taking place in the state is the recent start-up of the construction of The Sky skyscraper, the announcement of the creation of 1,500 new jobs by Grupo Kuo, and Tomorrow the first stone of the Augusta Sportwear Brand sportswear maquila will be laying, which will be generating 250 jobs in its construction and another 850 when it is finished, as well as the investment of Invincible Boats, which will be creating 500 jobs in an investment of almost 50 million dollars, with the construction of a boat production plant.

In his speech, Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro remarked that Mérida is consolidated as a leading city through a joint partnership between society and government, which continues to manifest its national and international projection, reflected in the economic dynamism that is gradually beginning to regain its level in Yucatán. , through the sum of the responsibilities of all sectors.

“Both the municipal and state governments direct our efforts towards objectives and goals that promote the economic development of the state, aimed at attracting regional, national and direct foreign investment, to reestablish and promote our economy, and thereby generate more and better jobs for the Yucatecans ”, he stressed.

In Periférico Norte is located Orion, Business Hub, a circular design building with more than 16,500 square meters of construction, 202 covered parking spaces, with spaces distributed over 6 floors for 82 offices and 9 commercial premises, which have the most spectacular panoramic views of the city from the four cardinal points.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board and Partner of Dutch Inmobiliaria, Joaquín Armando Carrillo Campos, highlighted that this project has the invaluable attraction of being based in Yucatán, a state that is the spearhead on the country’s political map, specifically, in Mérida, a city that stood out as one of the best to live in the world.

The building also has several nuclei of common services, such as the lobby, business center, meeting rooms, waiting rooms, coffee break area, roof dining room, 5 floors of internal parking, external parking area, and corridors that internally surround the building in around a monumental central module of mirrors and external corridors to see Mérida from above.

Subsequently, the Governor made a tour of the Orión Business Hub to learn about the Lobby areas; the Business Center and Gold Office of the; as well as the penthouse and the dining area.

Also present at the inauguration were the Dutch Inmobiliaria Partner, William Mack Oliver, Patricio Arrigunaga Ancona, and Javier Acevedo Macari; as well as the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic in Yucatán (COPARMEX), Fernando Ponce Díaz, and the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo.

