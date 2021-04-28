Opposition celebrates withdrawal of Salgado and Morón candidacies

The opposition parties PRI and PRD stated that the decision to revoke Salgado’s candidacy was taken autonomously and legally.

MEXICO, April 28, 2021, (FORBES).- Opposition parties celebrated the decision of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) on the withdrawal of the candidacies of Félix Salgado and Raúl Móron for the governments of Guerrero and Michoacán, respectively.

The president of the PRI, Alejandro Cárdenas, published on his Twitter account that Mexico cannot allow attacks on our democracy or that those who violate the law – referring to Salgado – aspire to represent the citizens.

Reconozco la decisión del @TEPJF_informa de retirar las candidaturas a Raúl Morón y Felix Salgado Macedonio a los gobiernos de #Michoacán y #Guerrero.



México no puede permitir atentados a nuestra democracia ni que quienes violan las leyes aspiren a representar a los ciudadanos. — Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the PRD, Adriana Díaz, mentioned that the decision of the Electoral Tribunal is in accordance with autonomy and legality.

#yanohaytoro Hoy resolvió el TEPJF retirar la candidatura a Felix Salgado Macedonio apegado a la autonomía y legalidad que requiere las instituciones en nuestro País. pic.twitter.com/IxFFoBbWD0 — Adriana (@AdrianaDiazPRD) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday, April 27th, the Electoral Court officially confirmed the refusal to give Félix Salgado Macedonio and Raúl Morón, respectively, the registration as Morena candidates to contend for the governorships of Guerrero and Michoacán.

