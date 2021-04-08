Only in Mexico… two men dress up as senior citizens and manage to get vaccinated

The subjects disguised themselves and painted their hair gray in addition to presenting false documents to receive the vaccine in Mexico City’s district of Coyoacán, but in the end, they had to face the consequences.
México, (April 08, 2021).- Two men were detained in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, after they disguised themselves as seniors to receive the Covid-19 vaccine .
“In the case of these two young people who disguised themselves who received the vaccine as older adults, both are detained with justified imprisonment,” said the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.
The State Delegate for Development Programs in Mexico City, Cristina Cruz Cruz, explained that the men were vaccinated at the headquarters of the Censis (Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences) of the Navy.
“There were two men, 30 and 35 years old, who used documentation from someone else, it is a usurpation of identity. At the end of the vaccination process, medical staff realized by the voice that did not match with the man’s supposed age. It was when the authorities were called and the necessary process is being followed, ” she explained.
She explained that the event occurred on March 27, when the vaccination in Coyoacán concluded and the subjects were characterized as older adults, painted with gray hair, as well as eyebrows and masks, so that they were not recognized.
The mayor did not clarify whether the subjects will receive the second dose, commented that “the issue here is that in all cases the criteria that must be followed are not followed, it is treated as a crime, especially if there was identity theft.
“In other cases, simply, if there is a person who is a public official and who for some reason was vaccinated and did not correspond, he is separated from the position,” she said.
Source: El Universal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Morena representative proposes to investigate Latinus web portal financing
At the beginning of her proposal,.
-
Tulum journalist who denounced the femicide of Victoria gets “a visit”
The reporter claimed that the police.
-
Chelem’s “El Precio de la Historia” The Price of History in Yucatan, a vibrant and unique place
Progreso, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- One.
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian.
-
Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from the US in July
The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking.
-
Couple ruins a painting valued at 425 thousand Euro, they believed it was a collaborative work
Two young people were accused of.
-
First case of Covid British variant confirmed in Yucatan
This variant is more contagious and.
-
Drunk man causes accident in Merida, he declares to be Huacho Díaz Mena’s “brother”
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- A.
-
Child abandoned at the US-Mexico border asks Border Patrol agent for help (VIDEO)
A video shows a child alone.
-
After one year, Mexican national soccer team will play again in U.S.
It’s been a lean year for.
Leave a Comment