Only in Mexico… two men dress up as senior citizens and manage to get vaccinated

The subjects disguised themselves and painted their hair gray in addition to presenting false documents to receive the vaccine in Mexico City’s district of Coyoacán, but in the end, they had to face the consequences.

México, (April 08, 2021).- Two men were detained in the Coyoacán mayor’s office, after they disguised themselves as seniors to receive the Covid-19 vaccine .

“In the case of these two young people who disguised themselves who received the vaccine as older adults, both are detained with justified imprisonment,” said the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The State Delegate for Development Programs in Mexico City, Cristina Cruz Cruz, explained that the men were vaccinated at the headquarters of the Censis (Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences) of the Navy.

“There were two men, 30 and 35 years old, who used documentation from someone else, it is a usurpation of identity. At the end of the vaccination process, medical staff realized by the voice that did not match with the man’s supposed age. It was when the authorities were called and the necessary process is being followed, ” she explained.

She explained that the event occurred on March 27, when the vaccination in Coyoacán concluded and the subjects were characterized as older adults, painted with gray hair, as well as eyebrows and masks, so that they were not recognized.

The mayor did not clarify whether the subjects will receive the second dose, commented that “the issue here is that in all cases the criteria that must be followed are not followed, it is treated as a crime, especially if there was identity theft.

“In other cases, simply, if there is a person who is a public official and who for some reason was vaccinated and did not correspond, he is separated from the position,” she said.

Source: El Universal

