Oaxaca artisans denounce plagiarism of their creations

Oaxaca, Mexico (April 05, 2021).- Through a statement on social networks, the artisans denied that their cooperative Tixinda works with the group “Purple Mixteco” and that none of its members admit to being their collaborator.

Although they have identified that some of their garments were produced by the cooperative, they were never made aware that they would be displayed for resale as part of a “luxury brand”, nor were they asked for authorization.

Artisans from Oaxaca from the Tixinda cooperative reported that a group called “Purple Mixteco”, through their social networks and website, have used photos property of their cooperative to imply that they work with them and falsely attribute their president and representative, Amada Sáchez, the authorship of some garments that are on display.

In the same way, they denounced that they have identified that on their website and Instagram account, that group plagiarized photographic material from the social networks of chef Mario Rubén Ramírez López and photographer Ana Paula Fuentes to promote themselves.

“Although we do not know the origin of all the garments that they sell, given the irregularity of their practices, we are certain that the fair, ethical, and environmentally conscious trade that they boast of on their website is nothing more than a publicity stunt”. Oaxacan artisans spokesperson Amada Sánchez

This situation is one more example of extractivist practices that exploit the work and knowledge of Mexican indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants, creating production relations in which communities are at a serious disadvantage compared to those who assume themselves as their “benefactors”.

Photo: (Servindi)

For them, the practices of “Purple Mixteco” not only harm the cooperative Púrpura Tixinda but also all the indigenous peoples on the coast of Oaxaca and all around the country.

“We alert all artisans and artisan communities to take the necessary measures to avoid being victims of these unethical practices of plagiarsim.” Oaxacan artisans spokesperson Amada Sánchez

As an artisan community, they demanded clarification on the origin and authorship of the garments, as well as the processes, agreements, and other elements that justify its promotion as “a Mexican luxury brand that seeks the inclusion of indigenous peoples through fashion and fair trade, ethical and environmentally conscious ” of which they boast.

In addition, they demanded transparency in the identity of the owners and their relationship with the communities they claim to represent; a public and explicit clarification that Amada Sánchez and Purpura Tixina are not and have not been their collaborators and the removal of the photographic material they plagiarized.

According to its Facebook page, Purpura Mixteco is a Mexican fashion and design brand that “seeks the inclusion of indigenous people through fashion, creating elegant, timeless and versatile designs.”

The brand “Purple Mixteco” has not issued any type of comment or response in this regard.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments