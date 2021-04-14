Now when buying a cell phone chip, people will have to provide biometric data and CURP

The Government seeks to create a register of cell phone users and they will ask people for this information.
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- This Tuesday, 13th, the Senate of the Republic approved the creation of a National Register of Mobile Telephone Users with biometric data that includes fingerprint, iris of the eyes, facial features, tone of voice, signature, and CURP (Unique Population Registry Code).
This seeks to reduce the crimes of extortion and kidnapping that leave profits to organized crime estimated at 12 billion pesos annually.
The reform of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law seeks to make it mandatory for the 122 million users in the country to identify themselves and register in a registry when acquiring a SIM card or a prepaid telephone line.
What information will they ask for?
In this way, the reform will force owners to provide their biometric data, official identification number, and other documents.
After the approval in the Senate of the Republic, and as soon as it enters into force after returning to the Chamber of Representatives and the legal processes that it will face due to the rejection of the opposition, the list of users will be made up of the following data that new users must provide:
- Name of the owner.
- Mobile phone line number.
- Date and time of the activation of the line purchased on the SIM card.
- Full name or, where appropriate, the denomination or company name (RFC), nationality, official identification number with photograph, and CURP.
- Biometric data of the user and address.
- Data from the telecommunications concessionaire, as well as the mobile line contracting scheme: postpaid or prepaid
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
