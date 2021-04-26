NGO reports that AMLO lies up to 80 times in each morning conference

According to the report, the president uses half-truths and unverifiable data so as not to talk about issues related to the pandemic, militarization, or clean energies.

April 26, 2021, (FORBES, EFE).- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lies or provides inaccurate data 80 times on average in each of his morning conferences, according to the report “The value of truth. A third of the six-year term” of the organization “Signos Vitales El Pulso de México”.

“This government has been characterized by the loss of the value of the truth, the frequent and undisguised use of lies, half-truths, and unverifiable data,” Vital Signs reported Thursday in a statement.

According to the report, which was prepared based on the analysis carried out by SPIN Political Communication Workshop on the morning conferences, the president resorts to “half-truths and unverifiable data” in order not to talk about issues related to the pandemic, militarization, school dropout or clean energy.

In addition, Vital Signs assured that after more than two years of government (he took office as president on December 1, 2018), López Obrador is about to duplicate the 23,000 lies of former United States President Donald Trump during his entire term. (2017-2021) reported by The Washington Post.

Among many issues, the report portrays President AMLO who has tried to concentrate power through legal changes and decrees through which he promotes his government program. In 2019 it is the third year with the most constitutional modifications since 1917, they assured.

On the other hand, the report includes a growing concern “at the national and international level” about the militarization of the country, translated into the delivery of resources and powers granted to the armed forces. The organization Causa en Común identified that between 2018 and 2020, 55 military elements have been appointed to important civilian positions in all orders of government.

And precisely, in contrast, organizations such as the National Electoral Institute (INE) received grievances from the president and others such as the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) or the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) suffered budget cuts.

Despite the militarization, they assured that insecurity “remains the same as years ago “. “Homicides barely decreased by 0.34% despite the confinement. The number of femicides was also practically the same in 2019 as in 2020, ”the report indicated.

Regarding freedom of expression in Mexico, Vital Signs recalled that the NGO Article 19 reported that during the current administration, 17 journalists have been murdered so far, six of them in 2020.

Vital Signs is a civil organization that has an executive committee made up of renowned Mexican intellectual personalities such as María Amparo Casar, María Elena Morera, and Federico Reyes Heroles, along with an advisory committee of specialists in which analysts such as Edna Jaime, Jaqueline Peschard, Luis Carlos Ugalde and Luis de la Calle, among others participate.

The Yucatan Times

