New electronic platform to avoid electoral abstentionism

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 23, 2021).- To avoid abstentionism in these elections that will be registered in the country, young Mexicans created a platform dedicated to analyzing the position of the candidates for the different positions of popular election, regarding 10 issues of general interest.

At the moment, the website sabervotar.mx already includes all the candidates for federal representatives, and will shortly cover the states where there will be local elections to elect governor, mayors, and legislators.

In the case of Yucatán, said the general director of “Saber Votar”, Guillermo Torres Quiroz, only candidates for the mayoralties of Kanasín, Valladolid and Mérida will be considered, whose profiles will be shortly on the respective platform.

He explained that the page will only contemplate the 250 municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, which include more than 70 percent of the population.

He highlighted the importance of promoting smart voting, mainly among young people, who represent the presence of the country.

“You have to put aside various types of negative votes, and with the right information you will have the best ruler,” he said during the remote press conference.

He exemplified the case of the “vote of courage”, in which the person votes by punishing certain people or political party, and in the case of the “vote of heart”, the voter is carried away by the appearance of the candidate, the emotional advertising or false expectation.

Likewise, there is the case of the “vote of fear”, when people go to the polls before the threats received and to avoid reprisals, while the uninformed vote when the respective vote is cast without knowing the person or the militancy.

For her part, the marketing director, Cecilia Urrea, said that it is a dynamic platform, in which 100 researchers will participate, and 40 studies are being worked on, all of them aimed at avoiding abstentionism and promoting the culture of reasoned voting for people of all kinds social stratum.

It will even be constantly updated, since it is common for candidates to resign from political parties and join other militancy, as happened yesterday, with the now former candidates for federal deputies for districts IV and V, Rosa Edith Díaz Ramón and Carlos Cervera Escalante, who resigned from the membership of the Progressive Social Networks (RSP) and joined the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

She explained that each of the candidate’s answers questions related to 10 topics, specifically, security and justice; integral education; transparency and honesty; respect for autonomous bodies; freedom of expression; responsible management of social programs and budget; right to life; conscientious objection; social entrepreneurship, and environment.

Regarding the position of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to attack the National Electoral Institute (INE), he commented that the most important thing is to promote the culture of voting.

“Sooner or later, the president will have to summon Mexicans to go to vote at the polls, on June 6,” she concluded.

Source: Yucatàn ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







