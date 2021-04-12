NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

u’ll have to wait a little while longer to see NASA’s Mars helicopter in action. The agency has delayed Ingenuity’s first flight to “no earlier than” April 14th after a test on April 9th went awry. The high-speed spin test finished prematurely after a watchdog timer (meant to catch technical issues) expired while transitioning the helicopter to its flight mode.
NASA stressed that Ingenuity was “safe and healthy,” and that it was reviewing telemetry from the vehicle to both understand what happened and determine when the first flight might occur.
The initial flight was originally slated for late on April 11th. If the plan moves forward, the flight will be a 30-second hover at 10 feet. Four more flights are in the pipeline over a total span of 30 days.
This clearly isn’t what NASA wanted. The mission team has every incentive to be cautious, however. This test will represent the first time a vehicle has flown on the Martian surface — a success here will pave the way for future flying explorers.
Source: Engadget
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cancún forecasts hotel occupancy greater than 75% for the Summer
Cancún, Quintana Roo, (April 12, 2021).-.
-
Works on the “Ciclovía” begins today at the Monument to the Fatherland
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- Today,.
-
Femicide investigation in Umán; a woman is found dead with signs of violence
Umán, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- A woman,.
-
Mexico and its society are on the verge of despair (OPINION)
With the start of the electoral.
-
Campeche, the most relaxed city in the American continent
The word “Campechano” became an adjective.
-
Europe wants 1.8 billion vaccines available by 2023
The European Commission (EC) will negotiate.
-
Mexico coffee leader touts state control of prices to help farmers
REUTERS.- Mexico’s top coffee association is.
-
Yucatan governor says face-to-face classes must re-start in the month of August
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
Two security guards drown in a pool in Valladolid, Yucatán
The guards were employees of a.
-
Activists alert about negative environmental impacts of the Maya Train in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- Several.
Leave a Comment