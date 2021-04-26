Mother and daughter resulted injured after a wall fell on them

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- The events occurred in the early morning of Monday, April 26th, in the house located on Calle 63-B (between 122 and 122-A) in the Xoclán Bech neighborhood, where 18-year-old Amy G.L.M. who indicated that they were left without electricity, her mother and sister decided to go to a room under construction that they have in the back, where they hung up their hammocks.

Due to the weight, the wall, that was apparently not well built, came down on them, while Mrs. Diana G.M.C., 46 years old, and her daughter G.L.L.M., 17, were lying in their hammocks.

After the fact, relatives notified the emergency number 911 and when the paramedics arrived they quickly attended to the two women. The mother suffered a possible fracture in the right ankle and the minor a sprained left ankle, both were transferred to the Juarez hospital, and they are reported stable.

Source: Yucatàn Ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments