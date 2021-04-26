Mother and daughter resulted injured after a wall fell on them

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- The events occurred in the early morning of Monday, April 26th, in the house located on Calle 63-B (between 122 and 122-A) in the Xoclán Bech neighborhood, where 18-year-old Amy G.L.M. who indicated that they were left without electricity, her mother and sister decided to go to a room under construction that they have in the back, where they hung up their hammocks.
Due to the weight, the wall, that was apparently not well built, came down on them, while Mrs. Diana G.M.C., 46 years old, and her daughter G.L.L.M., 17, were lying in their hammocks.
After the fact, relatives notified the emergency number 911 and when the paramedics arrived they quickly attended to the two women. The mother suffered a possible fracture in the right ankle and the minor a sprained left ankle, both were transferred to the Juarez hospital, and they are reported stable.
Source: Yucatàn Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
MORENA’s Saúl Huerta accumulates three complaints of sexual abuse
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 26, 2021).- During.
-
Yucatán increases its air connectivity with the United States
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2021).- Starting.
-
Saudi Arabia shows interest in establishing an exchange with Yucatan
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 26, 2021).-.
-
Pandemic has affected tourism 18 times more than the 2008 financial crisis: WTTC
Cancun, Q.R. — The covid-19 pandemic.
-
The militarization of borders and mass deportations increase the dangers for migrants
The testimonies collected by MSF in.
-
Tesla’s fourth car dealership in Mexico is based in Merida, Yucatan
As you know our Peninsula continues.
-
Kidnapping and execution of a Yucatecan businessman in Cancun
In social networks, a photo of.
-
NGO reports that AMLO lies up to 80 times in each morning conference
According to the report, the president.
-
Is President López Obrador destroying Mexico?
Mexico to find out if López.
-
Kamala Harris’ border mission should be a Mexico mission too
The Biden administration should avoid the.
Leave a Comment