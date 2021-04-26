Morena’s Representative Saúl Huerta used to take his victims to this hotel, he was a frequent visitor

Another young man from Puebla has denounced that representative Saúl Huerta abused him back in 2019 in the same hotel in Mexico City

Mèxico City, April 26, 2021, (EXCELSIOR).- Morena`s representative Benjamin Saúl Huerta’s visits to the Hotel Palace in Mexico City were recurring since 2019. At least twice a month he arrived accompanied by a different young man.

The representative arrived at the hotel, located near the Monument to the Revolution, aboard a white truck. The testimony of a young man who had been abused in 2019 revealed that this place was constantly visited by the legislator.

The victim denounced Saúl Huerta last Friday before the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City, after the case of another 15-year-old Puebla boy became known.

FGJ authorities revealed that the victim narrated how in 2019 he arrived with Huerta at the Hotel Palace, how the congressman drugged him (obviously, without his consent) and there he was abused by the representative. It all started when Huerta Corona, under the pretext of keeping in touch for work reasons, began to write to him via Facebook.

The representative would have offered the young man to visit Mexico City and take him to the Chamber of Representatives to work with him.

On the afternoon of July 30, 2019, the legislator and the young man drove from Puebla to Mexico City. During the journey, the legislator would have talked to him about male masturbation and sex between men, although the young man tried to change the subject, he did not succeed.

Upon arriving in the capital, they went to the Polanco area, where the representative held a meeting with other people, while the young man sat alone at another table. In the end, the legislator invited him to have a drink at his table, however it is now known that the whiskey he gave him had some kind of drug in it.

After 10:00 at night they arrived at the Hotel Palace, near the Monument to the Revolution, the representative Benjamín Saúl Huerta requested a room for both of them and sexually abused the drugged young man.

The victim took refuge in the bathroom of the room after being abused, when leaving the representative threatened him. He told him that if he denounced him he would destroy him because he had enough power to destroy him and his family.

Although Huerta Corona promised to take him back to Puebla, he took the young man to the bus station, arguing that he had an urgent appointment and had to go.

This testimony is added to that of another 15-year-old boy, the son of Puebla merchants, who denounced Benjamín Saúl Huerta last week for sexual abuse and whose case caused outrage throughout the country.

