MORENA’S candidate in Kanasín exhibited by locals who claim he is”corrupt”

Residents of Kanasín exhibited Morena’s mayoral candidate, Carlos Moreno, who was blamed for alleged acts of corruption during his municipal administration as a PRI member.
“You are a corrupt politician, did you ran out of money?” People shouted at him during a tour that the former mayor made through Kanasín’s Francisco Villa Oriente neighborhood.
The claims were recorded in a live broadcast made by “El Chiquis”, a comic YouTuber who accompanies the former PRI member on his campaign tours now as a candidate representing MORENA.
In the video you can clearly hear when people yell at the candidate, even the Youtuber is disturbed for a moment and redirects the camera to where Carlos Moreno is talking to some people.
Like many Morena candidates, Carlos Moreno was imposed by the national leadership and does not have the support of the local militancy, which has left him alone in his campaign.
Moreno is one of the mayors with the worst background in Kanasín, due to his scandals, alleged money deviations, and other acts of corruption.
Additionally, he is accused of family violence, which is damaging his candidacy. It seems like the national leadership of MORENA has to “study” their prospective candidates a little bit better, and try not to impose them as standard-bearers, not only in Kanasín but elsewhere in Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
So far in 2021 there have been five femicides in Quintana Roo
In the case of Tulum, citizens.
-
Belize to lift curfew on Thursday, April 15th
The land border with Mexico will.
-
Morena wants to impose a 7 percent tax on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and others
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- The.
-
In Cozumel, 120 people have been arrested during the pandemic for not wearing a facemask
Cozumel, (April 15, 2021).- So far.
-
AMLO will be vaccinated against covid-19 on national TV during his “mañanera” on April 20
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- Andrés.
-
Chagas disease leaves rural areas and moves to cities
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- Urbanization.
-
A woman is robbed outside the bank in Mérida’s Plaza Fiesta
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 15, 2021).- On.
-
Mexico’s “Patria” Anti-Covid Vaccine to Begin Stage 1 Trials
Mexico aims to have the anti-covid.
-
AMLO says his government will focus efforts to stop child immigration
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
AMLO’s administration now requires biometric data from cellphone users
Activists and opposition figure are crying.
Leave a Comment