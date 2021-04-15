MORENA’S candidate in Kanasín exhibited by locals who claim he is”corrupt”

Residents of Kanasín exhibited Morena’s mayoral candidate, Carlos Moreno, who was blamed for alleged acts of corruption during his municipal administration as a PRI member.

“You are a corrupt politician, did you ran out of money?” People shouted at him during a tour that the former mayor made through Kanasín’s Francisco Villa Oriente neighborhood.

The claims were recorded in a live broadcast made by “El Chiquis”, a comic YouTuber who accompanies the former PRI member on his campaign tours now as a candidate representing MORENA.

In the video you can clearly hear when people yell at the candidate, even the Youtuber is disturbed for a moment and redirects the camera to where Carlos Moreno is talking to some people.

Like many Morena candidates, Carlos Moreno was imposed by the national leadership and does not have the support of the local militancy, which has left him alone in his campaign.

Moreno is one of the mayors with the worst background in Kanasín, due to his scandals, alleged money deviations, and other acts of corruption.

Additionally, he is accused of family violence, which is damaging his candidacy. It seems like the national leadership of MORENA has to “study” their prospective candidates a little bit better, and try not to impose them as standard-bearers, not only in Kanasín but elsewhere in Yucatan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







