Morena’s candidate arrested for shooting waiters in a restaurant in CDMX

When he was arrested, Aldo Sánchez Valdez declared he was a candidate for councilor in Iztapalapa.

Mèxico, City, April 22, 2021.- On Sunday, April 18th, Morena`s candidate Aldo Sánchez Valdez 35-year-old, opened fire on waiters in a restaurant called Las Vaqueras in the Ampliación Tepepan de Xochimilco, in Mèxico City, for not wanting to pay the bill.

The man went to the restaurant accompanied by friends, they were there for a couple of hours, however, the waiters realized that there were fewer and fewer people at that table, so they decided to give them the bill. And the diners at the table began to beat up the waiters, to the extent that Aldo Sánchez took out a gun and shot three of them.

For this reason, colleagues from the establishment approached to stop Sánchez and beat him until he was unconscious and then gave notice to the authorities about the situation.

Upon being apprehended, the man claimed to be a MORENA candidate for councilor in Iztapalapa and demanded to be taken to the hospital.

In the event, 4 people were injured, Juan Carlos, who was shot in the abdomen, Cristian Giovani, who was shot in the chest, and Marcos Alexander, who was shot in the head. They were taken to the hospital.

In addition to Carlos Alberto, a 17-year-old young man who was passing by was accidentally shot too, and to this day he remains in the hospital.

The wounded are stable, but remain under observation in the hospital, while the authorities are working to clarify the facts.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







