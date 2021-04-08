Morena representative proposes to investigate Latinus web portal financing

At the beginning of her proposal, Ascencio Ortega asks the Chamber of Representatives to also urge the UIF and the FGR to investigate the alleged participation of the governor of Michoacán and officials of that state government for the funding of “Latinus”, a news web portal owned by Yucatecan journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.
México City, (April 08, 2021).- The federal representative of Morena Reyna Ascencio Ortega proposed a point of agreement for the Chamber of Representatives to request the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) “to investigate the legality of the origin of the resources that finance the communication platform called “Latinus”, in which Mexican journalists Carlos Loret de Mola and Víctor Trujillo, “Brozo” collaborate.
Published this Wednesday in the Parliamentary Gazette, the Morenista’s proposal highlights: “It is totally improper that public resources of the people are used for such purposes when they should be used for the provision of public health, education and welfare services.”
The Michoacán legislator concluded, “The Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, as well as the Attorney General’s Office, are both strongly requested to investigate the possible use of public resources in the financing of the online platform known as Latinus ”.
Source: Proceso
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tulum journalist who denounced the femicide of Victoria gets “a visit”
The reporter claimed that the police.
-
Chelem’s “El Precio de la Historia” The Price of History in Yucatan, a vibrant and unique place
Progreso, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- One.
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian.
-
Only in Mexico… two men dress up as senior citizens and manage to get vaccinated
The subjects disguised themselves and painted.
-
Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from the US in July
The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking.
-
Couple ruins a painting valued at 425 thousand Euro, they believed it was a collaborative work
Two young people were accused of.
-
First case of Covid British variant confirmed in Yucatan
This variant is more contagious and.
-
Drunk man causes accident in Merida, he declares to be Huacho Díaz Mena’s “brother”
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 08, 2021).- A.
-
Child abandoned at the US-Mexico border asks Border Patrol agent for help (VIDEO)
A video shows a child alone.
-
After one year, Mexican national soccer team will play again in U.S.
It’s been a lean year for.
Leave a Comment