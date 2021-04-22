Morena representative accused of sexual abuse offers money to the victim’s mother (AUDIO)

In the audio, deputy Benjamín Saúl Huerta is heard telling the child’s mother “we can reach an economic agreement”.

As posted earlier today in The Yucatan Times, on Wednesday, April 21st, the SSC CDMX arrested the Federal deputy of Morena, Benjamín Saúl Huerta was apprehended at the Exe Cities Reforma hotel, located in the Colonia Juárez, Mexico City for being accused of touching a minor under 15 years old from Puebla.

The official was taken to the Sexual Crimes Prosecutor’s Office, however, and he was later released due to the fact that, as a member of the Lower House, he has special jurisdiction.

Morena Representative Benjamin Huerta, accused of abuse of a minor. Photo: (El Universal)

According to the investigations, the teenager was hired by Benjamin Huerta to be his assistant, the two had arrived at the hotel and there the minor reported that Saúl Huerta sexually molested him.

The boy notified the hotel security and agents of the SSC arrested him, however, he was later released because he has a special jurisdiction.

In the evening the representative spoke about the situation with the teenager’s mother, who hade gave her authorization son her son could collaborate and travel with Huerta.

And now, Grupo Imagen released an audio in which Benjamin Huerta asks the mother of the 15-year-old “not to destroy him, and that they can reach an economic agreement so that the justice no longer persecutes him”. This audio is all over the internet now.

In the audio, it is also heard that he tells the mother of the child that he can see her, but …

“Not in the police station” So where do I see you diputado? “Here at the hotel where I am staying or wherever you tell me. We have to reach an economic agreement, I beg you, I am going to pay you well. Don’t destroy me. Diputado Benjamin Huerta

Huerta is campaigning for reelection in the state of Puebla.

Source: Excelsior







