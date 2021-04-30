  • Feature,
    • More than 930 thousand doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Mexico

    Photo: (El Financiero)

    Two shipments arrived in Mexico City on the morning of Friday, April 30th, one from Los Angeles and another from Brussels.

    MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (EL FINANCIERO).- Two shipments with a total of 938,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) this Friday, April 30th.

    The first was a shipment of a total of 563,940 doses, which arrived at 5:31 am from Los Angeles, California, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

    It was the first flight of the day to arrive in the country, which came from Los Angeles, California, United States, Birmex said.

    Meanwhile, the second shipment arrived at the Mexico City airport at 9:05 am with 374,400 doses, from Brussels, Belgium, reported Luis Ramírez, head of the ISSSTE, during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

    374,400 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Mexico. Luis Antonio Ramírez, director of the ISSSTE, reported that this batch is added to the 563,940 doses of the same pharmaceutical company that arrived earlier this morning.

