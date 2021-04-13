More than 2,000 Yucatecans will not vote; they did not collect their INE credentials

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 13, 2021).- At the conclusion of the Credentialing Campaign corresponding to the 2020-2021 Federal and Local Electoral Process in Yucatán, 2,124 INE credentials were not collected by their holders.

The plastics will be placed under due protection and will remain in that condition until the election day of June 6 has passed.

Breakdown by electoral district

The member of the Federal Register of Voters (RFE), Eliézer Serrano Rodríguez, explained that, upon expiration of the deadline to collect the credential last Saturday, April 10, the referred figure is broken down by federal electoral district as follows:

464 credentials corresponding to district 01 based in Valladolid.

278 documents in district 02 with head in Progreso.

859 and 236 micas belonging to districts 03 and 04, respectively, both located in Mérida.

287 that remained in the 05 district based in Ticul.

He recalled that on April 10, the last day of work corresponding to the Credentialing Campaign, 322 credentials were delivered.

In accordance with the provisions of the Election Regulations of the National Electoral Institute, credentials not collected will be kept at the headquarters of the five District Executive Boards of this entity.

In these offices, he added, all the security and protection measures are in place to give certainty about the location and destination of said documents, which will be made available to their holders after June 6 of the current year.

The 2,124 uncollected credentials represent the lowest amount of documents that have been stored in Yucatan.

The executive member of the Local Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Yucatán, Fernando Balmes Pérez, thanked citizens for their commitment to obtain the INE credential and be able to participate on June 6 in the largest election in the history of Mexico.

