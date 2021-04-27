More than 100 daily cases of gender violence are reported in Quintana Roo

The state of Quintana Roo is in third place nationally in terms of number of victims: BAESAVIM

Cancun, Q. R., (April 27, 2021).- Based on the information collected by the State Data and Information Bank on cases of Violence against Women of Quintana Roo (BAESAVIM), the state ranked third nationwide in terms of the number of victims.

According to the data collected by BAESAVIM regarding the “record of captures by institution”, in the first three months of 2021, there were 9,169 cases of violence, the majority were reported before the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) and the Quintana Roo Institute for Women (IQM). From 2013 to date there are 70,296.

Regarding the national index, the state of Quintana Roo is located in third place in terms of the number of victims with 67,054 in this period and also stands out with respect to protection orders with 8,693.

In the first quarter of 2021, Quintana Roo ranked number one in record captures, ranking above the states of Jalisco and Nuevo León. In addition, the state occupies the second position in protection measures with 804, just below Jalisco that recorded a total of 4,311, being the federal entity with the highest compliance in institutions with timely registration -in terms of 24 to 72 hours- from the moment of release of the measure applied by the prosecutor of the Public Ministry.

Of the 9,169 records, the highest form of violence was psychological, with 5,891, and 4,621 physical violence, as well as 344 of an economic nature. In many cases, a single report can include all three types of violence.

Violence by municipalities

By municipality, Benito Juárez led the records, with 5,886; followed by Othón P. Blanco with 3,317; Solidaridad with 1,519 and the remainder among the other municipalities. On Saturdays and Sundays, between six in the afternoon and three in the morning, there is a higher incidence.

In the case of Benito Juárez, the report also details the areas with the highest number of reports, the majority in the northern region of the municipality.

Three Cancun’s Super-Manzanas concentrate more than one thousand cases, with the Super-Manzana 259 leading the reports with 443 cases; Super-Manzana 260 with 304 and Super-Manzana 251 with 281. Although three percent less is recorded compared to the same period in 2020.

In Solidaridad, the Luis Donaldo Colosio, Villas del Sol 1 and 2, and Pescadores neighborhoods present the highest number of reports; while, in Othón P. Blanco, the Caribe, Adolfo López Mateos, and Solidaridad Colonias have a higher incidence. In this municipality, there is a downward trend by six percent, compared to 2020.

Source: La Jornada Maya

