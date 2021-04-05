Moderate arrival of sargassum in the next two weeks forecast for Quintana Roo

Currently, the attention strategy is focused on Mahahual and Xcalak in southern tip of the state.

“The forecasts of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) in the arrival of sargassum for the next two weeks indicate that it will be moderate, which is encouraging for tourism service providers, and there are joint and coordinated actions for its attention”, said the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, in addition to the information provided by Rear Admiral César Gustavo Ramírez Torralba, coordinator of the strategy of attention to sargassum of Semar, who explained that this year the amount of sargassum will be equal to or slightly lower than in 2020.

Currently the strategy pays special attention to Mahahual and Xcalak, without neglecting the other beaches, where there is a moderate landfall. Quintana Roo has 39 public beaches, which is equivalent to 32 kilometers of coastline. The government of Quintana Roo, in coordination with the Secretary of the Navy, the three levels of government, the private sector, scientific institutions, the academic community and civil society, is working to tackle sargassum this year.

Rear Admiral Ramírez Torralba announced that this year the infrastructure to face the sargassum season consists of 9,320 meters of containment barrier arranged in Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad, Tulum and Othón P. Blanco (Mahahual and Xcalak).

There will be 11 sargassum vessels for shallow waters in Benito Juárez, Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad, Tulum and Othón P. Blanco. This year an ocean vessel is incorporated that gives the opportunity to carry out harvesting in different areas, depending on where the largest sargassum recall is located.

The actions for the attention of sargassum in the coming days are relevant for the Easter holiday season. “A very interesting week in which we will receive our visitors and we will have a lot of attention in health care,” explained Carlos Joaquín.

For this, the government of Quintana Roo will increase the measures at airports, the various transport stations, by asking everyone, businessmen and women, to strictly observe the health protocols.

“We must not lose sight of these measures for the good of the tourists and, of course, of our collaborators, workers, service providers who work here, go home later, live with their family, with their parents, their brothers, their children, their friends and this, of course, can generate a bigger problem if we don’t take care of ourselves”, concluded the governor of Quintana Roo.







