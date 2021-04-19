Modelo Group relaunched legendary Carta Clara beer in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- To reconquer the peninsular market and even expand to other states of the country and the world, Modelo Group relaunched this Friday, April 16th, the first 100% Yucatecan beer Carta Clara.

This is a brand that exalts the roots and culture of the region where it was born and for the Yucatecans to enjoy again this emblematic beer that represents their roots, so light and refreshing, said the Southeast Sales Director, Ricardo Falcón.

During the official presentation that took place at the facilities of the Yucatecan Brewery, he stressed that the return of this commercial product seeks to reconnect with the culture of this region, just as it did years ago without abandoning the memory of those who knew it in its original place.

“For this reason, Carta Clara beer comes back strong and to make Yucatecans pride greater than ever with a refreshing, light, and easy-to-drink flavor. We want to be proud of our beer industry to remain in our State,” Falcon continued

Beer with typical dishes

In the official relaunch, it was indicated that Carta Clara was not only the first beer to be proudly 100% Yucatecan, but it was also the first to pair with typical Yucatecan food, the first to be sold in baseball games, the first to understand what makes Yucatan unique and above all, the first to cause pride within its people.

“For Grupo Modelo, it is of utmost importance not only to be present but also to be part of the Yucatecan culture. We are sure that Yucatecans fondly remember Carta Clara because there has never been another beer that represents in such a strong way ”, he pointed out.

The Grupo Modelo executive highlighted that they currently have three national and international commercial portfolios, so Carta Clara is reintegrated to stay in the people’s taste and even transcend the other two states of the Peninsula: Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Finally, Ricardo Falcón announced that Carta Clara beer will be available in other presentations such as the canned version since it can currently be found in a 1.2-liter format in model branches and official stores so that Yucatecans can share it and enjoy its flavor and freshness.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments