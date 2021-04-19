Modelo Group relaunched legendary Carta Clara beer in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- To reconquer the peninsular market and even expand to other states of the country and the world, Modelo Group relaunched this Friday, April 16th, the first 100% Yucatecan beer Carta Clara.
This is a brand that exalts the roots and culture of the region where it was born and for the Yucatecans to enjoy again this emblematic beer that represents their roots, so light and refreshing, said the Southeast Sales Director, Ricardo Falcón.
During the official presentation that took place at the facilities of the Yucatecan Brewery, he stressed that the return of this commercial product seeks to reconnect with the culture of this region, just as it did years ago without abandoning the memory of those who knew it in its original place.
“For this reason, Carta Clara beer comes back strong and to make Yucatecans pride greater than ever with a refreshing, light, and easy-to-drink flavor. We want to be proud of our beer industry to remain in our State,” Falcon continued
Beer with typical dishes
In the official relaunch, it was indicated that Carta Clara was not only the first beer to be proudly 100% Yucatecan, but it was also the first to pair with typical Yucatecan food, the first to be sold in baseball games, the first to understand what makes Yucatan unique and above all, the first to cause pride within its people.
“For Grupo Modelo, it is of utmost importance not only to be present but also to be part of the Yucatecan culture. We are sure that Yucatecans fondly remember Carta Clara because there has never been another beer that represents in such a strong way ”, he pointed out.
The Grupo Modelo executive highlighted that they currently have three national and international commercial portfolios, so Carta Clara is reintegrated to stay in the people’s taste and even transcend the other two states of the Peninsula: Campeche and Quintana Roo.
Finally, Ricardo Falcón announced that Carta Clara beer will be available in other presentations such as the canned version since it can currently be found in a 1.2-liter format in model branches and official stores so that Yucatecans can share it and enjoy its flavor and freshness.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Renán Barrera is committed to supporting ‘freestyle’ in case of re-election
Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- From the.
-
INEGI declares that these are the six cities where Mexicans feel most insecure
April 19, 2021.- According to the.
-
CFE’s blackouts in Yucatán are causing economic losses
The CCE leader in Yucatán complained.
-
The variety of Yucatecan Tamales
Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 19, 2021).- Entering.
-
Former restaurant Harlow reopens under new name and administration
The restaurant will be the branch.
-
Intense season of rains and cyclones forecast for Campeche
The number that is expected at.
-
Quintana Roo celebrated a unique virtual hip hop festival in Maya language
Quintana Roo (April 19, 2021).- In.
-
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to debut this year outside the Hotel Zone
by Matt Turner for Travel Agent.
-
Four of Canada’s main airlines have said they will suspend travel to Cancun until June
Cancun, Q.R. — Four of Canada’s.
-
INAH workers demand better working conditions at archaeological sites
Members of the SNDTSC requested tools.
Leave a Comment