Millionaire losses due to the overturning of a pipe in the high port of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (April 06, 2021).- Monday, April 5th was a bad day for the workers of the remote terminal of Progreso because a truck overturned and blocked the high-altitude port this morning and, in addition, it was reported that the cruise ship “Disney Wonder” arrived with the personnel who will provide maintainance to the cruise ship, so no local workers would be hired.

Regarding the accident, the Integral Port Administration (API) reported that, on Monday, April 5th at 5:25 in the morning, a tanker carrying fuel overturned at the remote terminal.

API security personnel activated the emergency care plan and authorities from the three levels of government arrived at the site.

“No damage to personnel is reported,” said the port authority.

In total, the remote terminal was closed for about 13 hours, because at 6:30 pm the trailer was finally removed, which in two tank cars was carrying 60,000 liters of fuel.

Sources from customs agencies and ship consignees and transport companies reported that due to the blockade, the import and export of products were suspended and the losses would be about $ 30 million pesos for companies in the Yucatan Peninsula.

On the other hand, the “Disney Wonder” became the first cruise to arrive since the arrivals of pleasure boats were suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

