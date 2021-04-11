Mexico surpasses 209,000 deaths from Covid-19.

On Saturday, Mexico reached a total of 2,278,420 infections and 209,212 deaths due to Covid-19, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).
MEXICO CITY (Health Secretariat) – Gabriela Nucamendi, director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Noncommunicable Diseases, explained that the spike in deaths in the latest data update corresponds to a phase of “information closure,” in which casualties were added that occurred in 2020 but were barely ruled. In 24 hours, 6,356 new cases and 2,192 deaths due to coronavirus were added to the report.
“These deaths did not occur from yesterday to today. These deaths are part of the ruling process, and 67% of those added to this chart from yesterday to today correspond to the year 2020,” the official commented in the Ministry of Health’s daily conference on Covid-19.
The national case fatality rate is 9.1%, according to the INSP. This Saturday, 11 million 204 thousand 183 vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered, but only 1 million 855 thousand 48 people have received the two doses necessary to achieve immunity.
Of all the people who received the vaccine, 14,745 presented adverse reactions, and 160 were serious.
The Ministry of Health estimates that there are 2,470,824 cases of Covid-19 in Mexico. This indicator is calculated with the confirmed infections, the percentage of positivity, and the epidemiological association.
There are 29,370 estimated active cases in the country, and 1,807,676 people recovered from the disease.
Mexico is the country with the third-highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. Brazil is in second place with 348,718 deaths, and the United States remains in first place with 561,758.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
