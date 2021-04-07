Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health regulator Cofepris has authorized the emergency use of India’s COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
“Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!,” Ebrard said on Twitter.
Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine which means that it is made up of killed coronaviruses, making it safe to be injected into the body, it is the first Indian vaccine in the market.
