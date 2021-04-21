  • Crime,
  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Mexican Army alerts for the use of explosive drones

    By on April 21, 2021
    Crime groups like the CJNG are using explosive drones to carry out attacks. Sedena alerted. Photo: (SIPSE)

    MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- The head of the Sedena (Secretary of National Defense), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, indicated that after an attack with this type of explosive drone on the Police in Aguililla, Michoacán, there is one detainee and only two injured.

    He also assured that they have not been so harmful because the drones cannot load so many quantities.

    “Regarding the use of drones, as an explosive means, we have found that there are some cartels that are using this, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, there have been some cases in Guanajuato, other cases in Jalisco, in Michoacán”, revealed the General Luis Cresencio Sandoval during the President’s morning conference.

    #President Conference. The use of drones with explosives has been registered in Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacán by organized crime groups “but they have not been effective” to damage military installations, reports General @Luis_C_Sandoval

    “But this attacks are not of concern, they have not been the effective that perhaps they would like to have, they have not been effective because they cannot carry amounts that are in such a way that is harmful to the personnel or to a facility.”

    “The information we have I believe that only two left with wounds in the arm and one leg, apparently, it was all the damage that they did to the State Police using that device,” he said.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO