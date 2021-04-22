Mérida US Consulate delivers support material and equipment

The Consulate delivers support material and equipment against COVID-19
Mérida Yucatán, April 22, 2021.– As a sample of solidarity and in support of efforts to combat COVID-19 in Yucatán, the US Consulate General in Mérida delivers material and medical equipment to hospitals and public laboratories of the State for the benefit of the community, which are already being used by doctors and health personnel.
The Consul General of the United States Courtney Beale made the official presentation on March 25, together with the Governor of the State of Yucatán Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Secretary of Health Mauricio Sauri Vivas.
This donation is part of the CARES funds of the US Government and consists of 8 thousand kits of personal protective equipment for the Hospital Agustin O’Horan and the General Hospital of Valladolid, as well as 1,248 PCR tests for the same hospitals and the Mérida Health Center, with a value of 4.5 million pesos and is part of the 10.5 million pesos, or its equivalent of half a million dollars, that are being donated to the Yucatan Peninsula through the health secretariats of each state.
The Consulate supports the efforts in the fight against COVID-19 made by the State of Yucatan and values the dedication of doctors and health personnel, this collaboration is a sign of commitment, strong ties of friendship and the importance of being united in difficult times.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
